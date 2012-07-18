MADRID, July 18 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 8.95 percent of their outstanding portfolios in May, the highest level since April 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday, up from 8.72 percent a month earlier.

Loans that fell into arrears increased by 3.1 billion euros from April, reaching 155.84 billion euros in May.

Non-performing loans on the books of the country's crippled banks have risen steadily since a decade-long property boom ended four years ago, with the country now in its second recession since 2009 and one in four Spaniards out of work. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesus Aguado)