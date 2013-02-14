MADRID Feb 14 Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB said on Thursday that it had not yet set the price at which nationalised lender Bankia will be recapitalised, refuting a press report that it had decided on the valuation.

Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday that FROB would value Bankia shares at 0.01 euros ($0.01) in an upcoming recapitalisation.

Trading in Bankia shares was suspended on Thursday just before 0800 GMT. A spokesman for Bankia had no immediate comment on Expansion's report. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)