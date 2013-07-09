BRIEF-HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
MADRID, July 9 The Bank of Spain and Spanish lenders are in talks to soften the impact of Basel III capital rules over how they account for deferred tax assets (DTAs) in their capital base, the governor of the central bank Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday.
Linde said he could see a positive outcome of these talks for the banks with no impact on the country's sovereign debt. DTAs occur when a bank makes losses that it can offset against future tax bills when it returns to profitability.
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)
ABUJA, Feb 28 Nigeria's economy is "well on its way out of recession", the vice president's office said on Tuesday, after data showing gross domestic product shrank a less-than-previously 1.3 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016.