MADRID, Sept 3 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday he did not believe further cash injections were necessary for the country's nationalised banks in an interview on national radio.

The process to sell one of those nationalised banks - NCG Banco - was open and the government hoped to receive offers before the end of September for an October auction, he said.

"There's interest, not only from domestic banks but also from some foreign funds," he said during and interview with Cadena Ser radio.