BRIEF-Compagnie du Bois Sauvage FY net result group share falls to 31.4 million euros
* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015
MADRID, June 18 Spanish banks' bad loans as a percentage of total credit rose to 10.9 percent in April from 10.5 percent in March, Bank of Spain data showed on Tuesday.
The increase came after drops at the end of last year and beginning of 2013 as lenders transferred toxic property assets to Spain's so-called bad bank.
Loans that fell in to arrears rose 3.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in April from March to 167.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Seoul metal holdings co ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in chicago rivet & machine co as of feb 23 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mtSa4C Further company coverage: