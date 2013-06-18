BRIEF-Compagnie du Bois Sauvage FY net result group share falls to 31.4 million euros
* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015
SANTANDER, Spain June 18 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday that some of the country's nationalised lenders, taken over in the wake of a property crash, were beginning to attract interest from potential buyers.
Along with the country's biggest state-owned bank, Bankia , Spain's government fully owns Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco, which it could try to sell this year, financial sources have said.
De Guindos, speaking at a conference in northern Spain, said there were signs of interest in the two banks, and that the government would study offers.
Previous attempts at auctioning Catalunya Banc have failed as bidders requested more state aid for the lender. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Seoul metal holdings co ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in chicago rivet & machine co as of feb 23 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mtSa4C Further company coverage: