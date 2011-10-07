* Both banks decline to comment

* Combined assets of both banks would be 161 billion euros

* Combined market capitalization would be 5.8 billion euros (Adds background, details)

By Tomas Gonzalez

MADRID, (Reuters) Oct 7 - Spain's No. 5 retail bank Banco Popular will buy its smaller rival Banco Pastor , a source close to the deal said on Friday after trading in both stocks was suspended by the stock market regulator.

"Popular will absorb Pastor," the source told Reuters. He declined to be named.

The regulator, known as the CNMV, said only that the trading was suspended "due to circumstances which could alter normal trading activity," but traders speculated the banks could be in talks to merge as part of the ongoing restructuring of the Spanish banking sector.

Both banks declined to comment on the trading suspension. The central bank, Bank of Spain, also declined to comment.

Spanish banks are coming under pressure to merge in order to cut costs by closing offices and sacking staff as they grapple with closed money markets and demands for increased provisioning against rotten real estate assets.

Popular's total assets at the end of 2010 were 130 billion euros, making it Spain's No. 5 bank by assets. Its market capitalization is just under 5 billion euros.

Pastor's total assets at the end of last year were 31 billion euros. It is one of Spain's smaller listed banks with a market capitalization of close to 800 million euros.

A trader at a Madrid brokerage said: "We think this could be a merger, but we don't know anything for sure. The Bank of Spain is pushing these kind of deals and Popular looks strong enough to take over a smaller rival."

An analyst at a leading US fund manager said: "It's speculation (a merger) but it makes all the sense in the world ... market consolidation in Spain is where it's at."

Popular's tier one capital ratio in the European bank stress test in July was 5.3 percent, compared with 3.3 percent at Pastor, one of the banks that failed the test.

Popular shares last traded at 3.57 euros, up 1.3 percent, while Pastor was up 4.8 percent at 3.03 euros.

"Despite the recent round of mergers in Spain, we believe the country still has too many banks," Citi analyst Ignacio Moreno said in a recent note.

"More institutions should join the big four (Spanish banks) increasing their asset size to about 200 billion euros in Spain and increasing the concentration of the market."

Spain's banks will face a massive spike in funding needs next year -- around 130 billion euros ($174 billion) of Spanish bank debt will come to maturity next year, according to Thomson Reuters figures. (Additional Reporting by Judy MacInnes, Jonathan Gleave and Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Erica Billingham and Helen Massy-Beresford)