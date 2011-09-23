MADRID, Sept 23 The Bank of Spain said on Friday that the recapitalisation process undertaken by the country´s banks is nearly complete.

All Spanish banks are likely to reach a Tier 1 core capital ratio -- a measure of financial strength -- of between 8 and 10 percent by the end of the process, a Bank of Spain spokesman said.

Under tough new Bank of Spain regulation, listed Spanish banks or those with at least 20 percent of their capital in private investor hands must reach a Tier 1 core capital ratio of 8 percent, which rises to 10 percent if they fail to carry out stock market listings or get private investment on board.

They have until end-September to carry out the plans. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; writing by Judy MacInnes; editing by Paul Day)