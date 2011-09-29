* Friday deadline for getting private capital on board
* Total amount injected not to exceed 7.7 bln euros
* Central bank governor to hold news conference at 1000 GMT
Sept 29 The Bank of Spain is expected to
announce on Friday that it will take over at least three
unlisted savings banks which failed to attract private capital
under a government programme aimed at restoring confidence in
the country's banking system.
The central bank is expected to inject capital into two
savings banks in the eastern region of Catalonia -- Catalunya
Caixa and Unnim -- plus a third savings bank, NovaCaixaGalicia,
in the northern region of Galicia in a widely-predicted move.
Spain's regional savings banks lie at the heart of concerns
about the financial system in the euro zone's fourth biggest
economy, where the government is fighting to bring down its
public spending deficit.
These unlisted banks, whose number was greatly reduced by
government-driven mergers last year, lent heavily to real estate
developers during a housing boom and were used by regional
politicians to fund pet projects.
The Bank of Spain has estimated the country's banking system
has a capital shortfall of 17 billion euros ($23 billion) and
analysts believe capital levels may have to be boosted still
further to provide for losses on toxic real estate assets.
"Spain may come under pressure to do a little bit more in
terms of recapitalisation," said Neil Smith, banking analyst at
West LB.
Friday is the deadline for savings banks to seek private
capital to boost their financial resilience or face
nationalisation.
Two lenders -- Bankia and Banca Civica
-- managed to plug their funding gaps with initial public
offerings in July, but others have failed to attract private
investment.
The three banks likely to be nationalised together make up
around 7 percent of Spain's banking system and will use up just
under 5 billion euros of state funds, using Bank of Spain
estimates of banks' capital shortfalls.
The amount of state money to be injected into savings banks
will not exceed 7.7 billion euros, including the 2.8 billion
euros already used to nationalise troubled savings bank Caja de
Mediterraneo (CAM), the Bank of Spain has said.
A beefed-up Europe-wide bailout fund, awaiting approval by
national parliaments in the 17 member currency bloc, could be
used to inject capital into Spain's banking system.
Recapitalisation by the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) could attract more private investors into
Spain's banking system, West LB's Smith said.
"The prospect of a potentially larger European Financial
Stability Facility might improve sentiment towards European
banks and make attracting private equity easier," he said.
Bank of Spain governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez is due
to give a press conference on Friday at 1000 GMT.
($1=0.733 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Greg Mahlich)