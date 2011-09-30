MADRID, Sept 30 The Bank of Spain said on Friday its banking system recapitalisation programme was sufficient even in adverse stress test conditions and that 96.4 percent of banks have completed their recapitalisation plans.

The central bank said the total amount spent on recapitalisation was 13.4 billion euros, less than its initial estimate of 15.2 billion euros. The process used 7.551 billion euros from the FROB and 5.838 billion euros in private capital.

All banks have now complied with its minimum solvency ratios. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Nigel Davies)