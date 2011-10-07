* Banks face 130 billion euros of maturing debt

* Frozen money markets exacerbate liquidity problem

* Increased reliance on ECB funding

* Ultra-cheap ECB funding a stop-gap measure, say analysts

By Sonya Dowsett and Aimee Donnellan

MADRID/LONDON, Oct 7 Spain's banks face a massive spike in their funding needs next year at a time when a credit crunch on wholesale markets and calls to increase provisioning against toxic property assets has made the sector's liquidity a crucial concern.

Around 130 billion euros ($174 billion) of Spanish bank debt will come to maturity next year, according to Thomson Reuters figures. Many banks took on three-year, government-guaranteed debt in 2008, making up a large chunk of the borrowing.

Frozen money markets are forcing lenders to increase reliance on the European Central Bank (ECB) for funds. Banks are having to provide extra collateral for these loans because of the eroding value of mortgage assets.

Yet such a policy is unsustainable in the longer term.

"It's inconceivable that weak banks will continue to fund like this," said Mauricio Noe, head of covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank.

The European Central Bank (ECB) offered European banks two new injections of ultra-cheap funding on Thursday and said it would buy another 40 billion euros of covered bonds -- assets backed by mortgage loans or public sector lending -- in an attempt to boost confidence in the sector.

Analysts and investors welcomed the move as relieving immediate pressures, boosting European banking shares, but warned this was only a stop-gap measure.

Borrowing by Spanish banks from the ECB jumped to 82 billion euros in August from 57 billion in July, as lenders failed to raise money from wholesale markets in a month that saw government borrowing costs reach a euro-era high.

This echoed the summer of 2010, when total borrowing from the ECB hit an all-time peak of 140 billion euros in July after fears about Spain's burgeoning deficit pushed it to the centre of the debate about the future of the euro zone.

"The ECB is the only option left for a lot of Spanish banks that have completely saturated the commercial paper market. The investor base is continuing to retreat as the cracks get deeper in Europe," said one commercial paper trader.

The commercial paper market has all but disappeared for Spanish banks, the trader said, with even the strongest names paying up to 60 basis points more for three-month debt than in May.

Spanish banks had 55 billion euros of outstanding commercial paper in May this year, he said, which has shrunk to 34 billion euros -- a 40 percent drop in four months.

DEPOSIT PRICE WAR BACK

Banco Santander SA , Spain's biggest bank and one of the best-capitalised in Europe, issued up to 7.5 billion euros of three-month to 18-month commercial paper in September, paying between 3 percent and 3.75 percent depending on maturity.

On the covered bond side, bankers expect markets to stay closed for the foreseeable future unless a European-wide solution is introduced to deal with the sovereign debt issue.

In June, Santander struggled to place a 1 billion euro five-year covered bond, backed by a pool of loans the bank had made to regional governments across Spain.

As long as the Spanish sovereign is under pressure, banks will be unable to access the market, bankers say. The premium markets charge Spain to borrow against the benchmark German bund rose has come off euro-era highs hit in July, but still stands at 310 basis points .

Some names such as CaixaBank SA and BBVA have managed to issue small covered bonds, well below current market prices, says investment bank Citi. "These types of issues are not normal and show the level of stress currently in the bond markets," Citi said.

There are also signs that a margin-eroding deposit war has reignited in Spain, as banks try to capture retail deposits with interest rates of over 4 percent in an attempt to capture funds.

For instance, newly-listed Bankia SA is offering a 4.55 percent rate on a 36-month fixed-term savings account -- more than twice the one-year Euribor rate , the rate most commonly used to calculate mortgage payments in Spain.

Citi believes the new campaigns for deposits will further narrow the spread of what the banks pay out on deposits versus what they charge on loans, hurting income from the fourth quarter of 2011 onwards. ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Additional reporting by Helene Durand in London; Editing by David Holmes)