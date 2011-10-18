BRIEF-NZX currently reviewing participant rules, procedures and guidance notes
* Is currently reviewing the nzx participant rules, procedures and guidance notes
Oct 18 Bad debt as a percentage of total debt at Spanish banks rose to 7.2 percent in August, its highest level in 17 years, Bank of Spain data showed on Tuesday.
Loans that had fallen into arrears rose by 3.2 billion euros to 127.7 billion euros ($176 billion) during the month.
The percentage of bad loans to total lending was its highest level since November 1994.
The highest unemployment rate in Europe, coupled with sluggish economic growth and the end of a housing and construction boom, has driven up the level of unrecoverable debts in Spain.
($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER Trump's temporary immigration ban faces a legal hurdle that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far-reaching policy of his first two weeks in office. Nearly 100 companies, including some of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing the ban, arguing it would give companies incentives to move jobs outside the United
* Increase in size of the accelerated bookbuild offering of shares in Com Hem Holding by Norcell - Bookrunner