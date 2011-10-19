Oct 19 The European Commission's plans to
recapitalise Europe's banks could hamper credit flow and impede
the Spanish economy's recovery, the Spanish savings bank
association said on Wednesday.
Spain's savings banks have already gone through a rigorous
government-driven recapitalisation programme, the CECA said in a
statement, which has pushed their capital levels to among the
highest in Europe, at between 8 and 10 percent.
The statement echoed remarks made on Tuesday by the chairman
of the euro zone's biggest bank, Santander , who warned
against an indiscriminate, obligatory recapitalisation of
Europe's banks.
The European Commission hopes to create a fund of billions
of euros to cushion banks from a possible Greek default and a
writedown on sovereign debt.
Analysts expect European regulators to set higher capital
demands for the region's banks while writing down the value of
banks' holdings of the weaker euro zone countries' sovereign
debt, including Spain.
Spanish banks would have Europe's second-biggest capital
needs in the event of a region-wide recapitalisation, Goldman
Sachs said in a recent note.
Economists believe Spain's banks are not sufficiently
provisioned against potential falls in value of the huge glut of
real estate assets, from foreclosed properties to loans to
developers, festering on their balance sheets.
The forced recapitalisation scheme would constrict credit in
the Spanish financial system as banks cut down on loans to
preserve capital, preventing economic recovery, the CECA said.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mike Nesbit)