Oct 19 The European Commission's plans to recapitalise Europe's banks could hamper credit flow and impede the Spanish economy's recovery, the Spanish savings bank association said on Wednesday.

Spain's savings banks have already gone through a rigorous government-driven recapitalisation programme, the CECA said in a statement, which has pushed their capital levels to among the highest in Europe, at between 8 and 10 percent.

The statement echoed remarks made on Tuesday by the chairman of the euro zone's biggest bank, Santander , who warned against an indiscriminate, obligatory recapitalisation of Europe's banks.

The European Commission hopes to create a fund of billions of euros to cushion banks from a possible Greek default and a writedown on sovereign debt.

Analysts expect European regulators to set higher capital demands for the region's banks while writing down the value of banks' holdings of the weaker euro zone countries' sovereign debt, including Spain.

Spanish banks would have Europe's second-biggest capital needs in the event of a region-wide recapitalisation, Goldman Sachs said in a recent note.

Economists believe Spain's banks are not sufficiently provisioned against potential falls in value of the huge glut of real estate assets, from foreclosed properties to loans to developers, festering on their balance sheets.

The forced recapitalisation scheme would constrict credit in the Spanish financial system as banks cut down on loans to preserve capital, preventing economic recovery, the CECA said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mike Nesbit)