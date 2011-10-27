* Can use convertible bonds as capital-Salgado
* Says banks 'will do all they can' to avoid using state
funds
MADRID Oct 27 Spain's banks probably won't need
state help to meet new capital requirements, economy minister
Elena Salgado said on Thursday in a radio interview.
"This must be decided by the banks," Salgado said when asked
if Spain's banks would ask for state funds.
"We believe that our banks have the capacity to find these
funds themselves and won't need state help ... The help is
there, but the banks will do all they can to avoid asking for
it."
The European Banking Authority said on Wednesday the bloc's
banks need to raise 106 billion euros ($146 billion) of fresh
capital to meet a new minimum core tier 1 capital ratio of 9
percent by the end of June 2012.
Spain's banks would need to raise the lion's share of that
capital at 26 billion euros, the EBA said, though Salgado said
they may be allowed to include roughly 9 billion euros of
convertible bonds as capital.
"In October of next year, 9 billion euros, which at the
moment are in obligations, will convert in to shares and will be
considered capital," Salgado said.
