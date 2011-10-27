* Can use convertible bonds as capital-Salgado

* Says banks 'will do all they can' to avoid using state funds (Adds quotes, background)

MADRID Oct 27 Spain's banks probably won't need state help to meet new capital requirements, economy minister Elena Salgado said on Thursday in a radio interview.

"This must be decided by the banks," Salgado said when asked if Spain's banks would ask for state funds.

"We believe that our banks have the capacity to find these funds themselves and won't need state help ... The help is there, but the banks will do all they can to avoid asking for it."

The European Banking Authority said on Wednesday the bloc's banks need to raise 106 billion euros ($146 billion) of fresh capital to meet a new minimum core tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by the end of June 2012.

Spain's banks would need to raise the lion's share of that capital at 26 billion euros, the EBA said, though Salgado said they may be allowed to include roughly 9 billion euros of convertible bonds as capital.

"In October of next year, 9 billion euros, which at the moment are in obligations, will convert in to shares and will be considered capital," Salgado said.

