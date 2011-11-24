* Options run out as funding dries up
* New centre-right government mulls bad bank
* No money to fund bad bank, analysts and bankers say
By Sonya Dowsett
Nov 24 A crippling squeeze on funding for
Spain's banks has pushed them to the brink and the new
centre-right government has nowhere to turn to finance more
expensive bail-outs or the creation of a bad bank.
The Bank of Spain took over small bank Banco de Valencia on
Monday, the day after an election in which the People's Party
(PP) swept to power, to inject 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of
capital after the lender ran out of liquidity.
Money markets have long been shut to Spanish banks, and with
short-term yields on sovereign debt higher than 5 percent other
options such as corporate paper have become too costly.
Banks have increased their reliance on the European Central
Bank's liquidity window as Europe's debt crisis threatens to
engulf France and Germany and leaders struggle to come up with a
long-term solution.
The state intervention in Banco de Valencia, whose assets
account for under 1 percent of Spain's banking system, raises
the question of how many more lenders will crack as they fail to
fund their everyday needs.
"Liquidity is getting sucked out of the room," said one
London-based analyst. "If the Banco de Valencia needs 1 billion
euros and it's just 1 percent of the sector, then the numbers
only go up."
The PP government, which won't be sworn in until
mid-December, has not detailed how it will tackle the problems
facing Spanish banks, brought low by closed money markets,
increased demands for capital and rising bad loans.
"The messages are very confused and contradictory," said one
Spanish banker.
The PP is considering the creation of a bad bank to group
together toxic real estates from a property crash, banking
sources say, despite the fact incoming Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said earlier this month he did not favour such a move.
"It's not clear what they want to do, they have discussed
the possibility of a bad bank," said another Spanish banker.
"The problem of a bad bank is it is very difficult to fund and
you have to price the assets."
IRELAND SHOWS THE WAY?
A top PP party official told Reuters in September the new
government would force banks to write down real estate holdings
to their true market value after a devastating property boom and
bust to rekindle investors' faith in the sector.
But the government has nowhere to turn to fill in
the resulting capital hole. The euro zone rescue vehicle, known
as the EFSF, is unfunded and undefined. Private investors are
nowhere to be seen and Treasury borrowing is too expensive.
"The EFSF is more dead than dead," said one economist who
analyses Spain's bank sector.
Ireland's decision to create a bad bank by purging the banks
of their risky land and development loans, shrinking the sector
and putting a 70 billion euro price tag on a bail-out has
persuaded investors there are no more nasty surprises lurking.
But applying a similar strategy to Spain at a time when the
euro zone seems on the brink of collapse could be disastrous,
analysts and bankers say, by unveiling a huge capital shortfall
to a government already desperately trying to cut its deficit.
"Once you set up a bad bank, the government has to pay for
the assets," said one London-based analyst. "I think the bad
bank is going to cost them so much money they can't afford it."
The 90 billion euro rescue deal for failed Franco-Belgian
lender Dexia is another example of how identifying
huge capital losses creates headaches for Europe's governments.
Spain has put 18.6 billion euros of capital into its banking
system up to now, some in the form of loans. The state-backed
FROB fund has around 3.3 billion euros left in its coffers
without going to fraught markets to raise another bond.
MERGER MILLSTONES
The state already owns around 7 percent of the nation's
banking assets taking into account the five lenders it has on
its balance sheet -- Catalunya Caixa, NovaCaixaGalicia, Caja de
Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), Unnim and Banco de Valencia.
This makes the state among the top five banking groups in
the country. The Bank of Spain is trying to sell failed lender
CAM through auction, but potential buyers want the state to
offer guarantees on future losses at the lender.
The PP has backed further consolidation in overbanked Spain.
A wave of mergers under the previous government last year has
already cut the number of regional savings banks to 15 from 45.
Banco de Valencia was part of an earlier merger which
grouped seven regional savings banks, including Spain's biggest
unlisted bank Caja Madrid and Valencia-based lender Bancaja,
into BFA, the parent of recently-listed Bankia.
Mergers are preferred over simply shutting down small banks
because many of the savings banks have strong political
significance in fiercely regional Spain.
But grouping together weak lenders with funding difficulties
loaded with unsellable land and rotten loans only creates future
problems.
"Merging is taking a bank that is already shaky and putting
a huge mill stone round its neck," said Pedro Schwartz,
economics professor at San Pablo University in Madrid.
"You can't say they are systemically important banks. Banco
de Valencia is not Lehman Brothers."
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
