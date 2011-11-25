* Santander, BBVA shun auction, sources say

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Nov 25 Spain's largest banks have shunned an auction for insolvent savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), sources familiar with the operation said on Friday, heightening the possibility the failed lender could be left in state hands.

Mid-sized retail bank Sabadell is the only potential suitor to have put in a bid for the Alicante-based lender, which was taken over by the central bank in July, a source close to the operation said.

Barcelona-based lender CaixaBank has written to the central bank asking if it can buy some of CAM's assets, another source said, but is not interested in the whole entity, even with government guarantees on future losses.

The lack of interest in the sale of CAM underlines the reluctance of banks to take on acquisitions at a time of frozen money markets and enormous strains on capital.

The failure to find a suitable buyer for the 135-year-old bank, which had losses of 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) at end-September, piles pressure on the newly-elected government to come up with a solution for Spain's ailing banking sector.

Spain's incoming centre-right government is considering the formation of a bad bank to ringfence the unsaleable land assets and unretrievable loans to bankrupt property developers from a decade-long housing and construction boom.

The problem lies in funding such a vehicle as a raging euro zone debt pushes the cost of raising capital to unsustainable levels.

Spain's incoming government has not ruled out applying for international aid, sources close to the People's Party (PP) say, although a spokeswoman for the PP denied the party was studying such a plan.

Spain's banks have 176 billion euros worth of potentially troubled real estate assets, according to the Bank of Spain.

If these were put in a bad bank and marked down to half price, similar to what Ireland did, it would indicate a capital shortfall of 80 billion euros even before any recapitalisation exercise was taken into account.

Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Sabadell and Barclays were all said to be potential suitors for CAM, as was private equity group JC Flowers.

All of the above declined to comment on the matter. The Bank of Spain declined to comment on how many offers it had received.

Analysts questioned the wisdom of Sabadell taking on CAM at a time when banks are under pressure to increase their capital to protect against possible euro zone sovereign defaults.

"It's very hard to explain to your shareholders that you've taken the decision to embark on this adventure given what is happening in Europe and when most banks are actually selling assets to satisfy new capital requirements," said Pedro Cubillo, fund manager at MG Valores in Madrid. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mike Nesbit, David Cowell and Jane Merriman)