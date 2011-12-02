MADRID Dec 2 Spain raised the minimum contribution its banks pay in to the deposit guarantee fund on Friday in an effort to reinforce the industry's protection against potential losses, such as those from the hard-hit housing sector.

The government merged three deposit guarantee funds into a single fund worth 6.6 billion euros ($8.9 billion) in October to assume losses from the state takeover of troubled financial institutions.

The government has also set up a state restructuring fund, known as the FROB, which lends to banks to support mergers and acquisitions and has already put almost 8 billion euros into rescuing the regionally-focused savings banks.

"The difference between Spain and other European countries is that the help Spain has given to the financial sector has had no cost for taxpayers," Economy Minister Elena Salgado said.

Spain's regional savings banks were highly exposed to the collapse of the construction sector in 2008 and have since been forced through a restructuring process which has cut their number to around 17 from 45.

The total cost of the restructuring has been assumed by a mixture of the existing deposit guarantee fund and the FROB.

Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Thursday all options were on the table when it came to reforming the sector, including ring-fencing toxic property assets on banks' books by the creation of a "bad bank". ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Manuel Ruiz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by David Holmes)