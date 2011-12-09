MARSEILLE Dec 9 Spain's incoming
centre-right government will make a decision on whether to
create a bad bank during its first few months in power after
valuing banks' real estate assets, a Peoples' Party (PP) source
said late on Thursday.
"It's a possibility but a decision has not been made," the
source said. "We'll take a decision in the first few months."
The PP, which will take the reins of power later this month
after winning an election in November, is considering grouping
together toxic real estate assets from a property crash at state
level in order to improve banks' solvency.
Confusion still reigns over the scale of losses linked to
Spain's decade-long property boom, which ended with a crash four
years ago, with many banks skimping on detail about what lies on
their balance sheets.
Any bad bank would have to be accompanied by a harsh
repricing of real estate assets to their current market value,
including unpaid loans to bankrupt property developers and
unsold developments and brownfield sites littered around Spain.
Critics fear such a repricing would identify a huge capital
hole, in the region of 100 billion euros ($133 billion), which
the newly-formed government would have to cover by issuing debt
or accessing European Union funds.
($1 = 0.7512 euros)
