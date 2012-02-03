MADRID Feb 3 The Spanish government has
placed limits on executive pay at banks that received state aid
after a series of scandals over fat payouts for bankers who
loaded dodgy property debt onto lenders that then needed bailing
out.
The cap was set at 600,000 euros ($790,000) per year for
executive salaries at banks rescued by public funds, and
incentive pay was suspended, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, a
former Lehman Brothers executive, said on Friday.
Other kinds of compensation, such as extraordinary pension
fund contributions, were also limited.
Top executives at Bankia, Spain's biggest bank by
number of customers, earn more than 2 million euros a year even
after the lender received 4.5 billion euros in state aid, local
media reported.
On Thursday Spain said it would force banks to recognise 50
billion euros of losses on bad loans to property developers and
on undeveloped lots and unsold housing blocks on their books.
Spain's banks have gone through a series of clean-ups but
are still burdened by 176 billion euros in exposure to troubled
real estate assets, equivalent to 18 percent of the country's
economic output.
The fresh round of banking reform, labour market reform and
strict austerity measures are all part of a drive by Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy to persuade investors that Spain has
lifted itself clear of the euro zone crisis, which has driven up
its borrowing costs.
For the four Spanish savings banks that the government has
completely taken over and will soon auction off, executive pay
will be capped at 300,000 euros per year, de Guindos said.
Non-executive pay was also cut, to 50,000 euros a year at
banks that have been taken over and 100,000 euros in total
retribution for employees at banks that have received some state
funds.
Spaniards were shocked last year when it came out that
executives at collapsed savings banks had awarded themselves
multimillion-euro severance packages.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Editing by Paul Day and Will Waterman)