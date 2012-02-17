BRIEF-Bitfinex investigating apparent DDoS attack
* Says it is investigating "what seems like" a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack - Bitfinex service status page
MADRID Feb 17 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 7.61 percent of their outstanding portfolios in December, the highest level since October 1994, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday.
Loans that fell into arrears increased by 1.5 billion euros to 135.7 billion euros in December.
Irrecoverable debts in Spain have continued to climb as the country struggles to bring down the highest unemployment rate in Europe and stimulate a stagnant economy. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)
NAIROBI, Feb 22 Barclays Bank of Kenya will focus on growing its non-interest income after a jump in bad debts and a government cap on lending rates cut its 2016 pretax profit by 10 percent, it said on Wednesday.
* Relevium announces private placement and provides update on Bioganix acquisition