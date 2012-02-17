MADRID Feb 17 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 7.61 percent of their outstanding portfolios in December, the highest level since October 1994, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday.

Loans that fell into arrears increased by 1.5 billion euros to 135.7 billion euros in December.

Irrecoverable debts in Spain have continued to climb as the country struggles to bring down the highest unemployment rate in Europe and stimulate a stagnant economy. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)