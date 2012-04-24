* Capital for mortgages drops 49.6 pct in Feb y/y
* Demand for homes still falling-economist
By Paul Day
MADRID, April 24 Mortgage lending by Spanish
banks suffered its largest annual drop in over six years in
February, showing cheap cash borrowed by Spanish lenders from
the European Central Bank is not filtering down into the wider
economy.
Spain's lenders, largely blocked out from international
money markets, were amongst the biggest takers of 3-year cheap
loans from the ECB designed to flood banks with funds and allow
them to lend to individuals and businesses.
The banks have been badly hit by the collapse of the
property sector four years ago and are frantically building
provisions against potential losses from toxic real estate
assets and to meet strict capital levels set by the government.
Lenders granted 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) for
mortgages in February, official data showed on Tuesday, only a
sixth of loans given out at the height of the property boom in
early 2007, and just under half the amount - 49.6 percent -lent
last year.
The annual fall was the largest registered since 2005,
although the amount lent was not the lowest. It fell to 4.4
billion euros in December.
The chief executive of Barcelona-based savings bank
Caixabank, Juan Maria Nin, said on Monday families and
businesses would benefit from cheaper loans as a result of the
ECB lending.
"I think the country where the most ECB money has reached
the real economy is Spain," he said at a results presentation.
But analysts said banks were cutting back on loans in an
attempt to repair balance sheets brought low by deteriorating
real estate assets, tightening the screw on an economy already
entering its second recession in three years.
"You need to shrink your balance sheet: the easiest way is
to cut lending. This is one of the constraints which will make
the recovery even more complicated," said RBS economist, Silvio
Peruzzo.
On the flip side, Spaniards are also reluctant to buy
property. Spanish householders are some of the most indebted in
Europe and unemployment is expected to affect one in four
workers by the end of the year.
More Spaniards are defaulting on their debt, with bad loans
at banks hitting their highest level since 1994 in February.
House prices are widely expected to fall further, with Exane
BNP Paribas saying they are still 20 to 30 percent overvalued.
"In a recession and with prices falling, you'd expect people
to reduce debt, so lending growth should continue to remain
negative," said Daragh Quinn, banking analyst at Nomura.
The average interest rate for a bank-granted mortgage in
February was 4.54 percent for a 21 year mortgage, the Statistics
Institute said. Ten-year sovereign Spanish debt gave bond
holders a rate just shy of 6 percent on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting By Paul Day. Editing by Sonya Dowsett/Jeremy Gaunt.)