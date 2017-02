MADRID, April 30 Spain's Central Bank is consulting with international bankers and with real estate experts for recommendations on how to set up a holding company that will evaluate and sell off toxic real estate assets from the country's troubled financial sector, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

The process will last a few weeks, one of the sources said.

"When we have those opinions we will use them for input on the formula for the entity," the source said. (Reporting By Fiona Ortiz and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)