* Spain plans rescue for Bankia
* Banking sector reforms to be unveiled on Friday
* Investors still looking for clarity
By Sonya Dowsett and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, May 8 Spain has owned up to the extent
of its banking problem with a $10 billion euro rescue plan for
Bankia SA, the country's fourth-biggest lender that is
saddled with a huge toxic property portfolio, but investors want
more details to be convinced that the financial system is
recovering.
The government will unveil its banking reforms on Friday,
hiving off property assets from banks' balance sheets as well as
pumping cash into Bankia, in a fourth attempt in three years to
reassure investors on the health of the sector.
"A step forward in the recognition phase of the problem for
the government, which is in itself a positive," said Goldman
Sachs in a research note.
But what is still unknown is exactly how the Bankia rescue,
involving 7 to 10 billion euros ($13 billion) of public cash,
will work and what will be the mechanics of a system to separate
property holdings from banks.
Spanish banks have effectively become the country's biggest
real estate agents after a devastating property crash in 2008,
and investors fear losses could strain the public finances,
dragging the country further into the euro zone debt crisis.
Rodrigo Rato stepped down as chairman of Bankia on Monday to
be replaced by Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, a former chief
executive of Spain's second biggest bank, BBVA, who
has more than 30 years of experience as a banker.
Investors in Spain's larger banks were relieved that the
government was itself stepping in to sort out Bankia rather than
forcing healthier banks to foot the bill.
Shares in Santander, BBVA and Caixabank
all gained for a second day on Tuesday while Bankia
dived another 5 percent, making it the biggest loser in the
Spanish blue-chip index as uncertainty continued about its
future.
"This is the sort of thing you should do over a weekend, not
let out by press leaks on a Monday with vague promises of a
resolution on Friday," said one banking analyst.
For months the new government, elected late last year, had
said it would not put more public money into rescuing the banks.
The Bankia rescue plan, confirmed by government sources on
Monday, marked a change in direction under pressure from the
country's major banks, the IMF and ratings agencies.
The government on Tuesday said the Bankia operation was not
a state takeover, but a restructuring aimed at guaranteeing the
bank's viability. Bankia holds a tenth of the deposits in the
Spanish banking system.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said all depositors and
borrowers at Bankia could be absolutely sure the bank was
solvent. A source at the bank said there had been no sign of
people withdrawing their money.
TOXIC ASSETS
In the reforms to be announced on Friday, banks will form
property units where they will park their real estate assets.
Unlike a bad bank, the government aims to make these units work
without public money.
"We are sceptical that this will be the silver bullet the
market is looking for," said Carlos Berastain of Deutsche Bank,
adding there was uncertainty over to what extent loans extended
by Spanish banks' may slip into default in the country's second
recession in three years.
A poisonous mix of recession and high unemployment means
more Spaniards are defaulting on personal and business loans,
worsening banks' capital shortfalls.
Mid-sized Spanish savings banks such as Banco Mare Nostrum
(BMN), Ibercaja, Unicaja and Liberbank could be strong-armed
into transferring toxic assets into these property units.
Spain's biggest banks, Santander, BBVA
and Caixabank, have been vehemently against the
formation of a state-level bad bank as their plans to write down
losses against bad property investments are well underway.
The heads of Santander, BBVA and Caixabank on Friday
pressured de Guindos to resolve the Bankia issue as soon as
possible, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
CASH OR CONVERTIBLES?
Bankia is likely to receive its injection of up to 10
billion euros in public cash, in the form of loans or direct
funding, in order to write down the bank's losses related to bad
property investments.
A direct injection of cash would be preferable to loans
through a convertible bond, as the latter would raise the
question of whether the bank could to pay back the loans.
"It would make more sense to be a direct injection of funds
rather than a convertible bond because the market would doubt
the bank's ability to repay the bond which would generate
uncertainty," said Daragh Quinn, an analyst at Nomura bank.
However, if the government directly injected cash into
Bankia, that would affect the public deficit, under EU rules. If
the government buys Bankia convertible bonds at a market rate it
would not hurt public finances.
Under the terms of the last banking reform law, Bankia must
be in a merger process in order to receive state loans in the
form of convertible bonds known as "CoCos".
Bankia could merge with its parent company Banco Financiero
y de Ahorros (BFA) in order to overcome this restriction.
Whether the state decides on cash or loans to Bankia, either
way the state-backed FROB b ank restructuring fund would have to
raise money through a bond on the market, which will raise the
level of public debt to gross domestic product.
The FROB could also convert its 4.5 billion euros of
preference shares in BFA, made as a loan under an earlier bank
reform, into ordinary shares, increasing the government's stake
in the bank.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Giles Elgood)