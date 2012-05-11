* Banks must recognise 30 billion euros more of losses
* Five-year state loans at 10 percent for struggling banks
* Banks have until end of year to separate property assets
* Spain country risk jumps, stocks fall
By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, May 11 Spain's government tried to plug
a gaping hole in the country's banking system on Friday, but the
fourth such attempt to tackle the fallout of a property crash
fell short of expectations.
The centre-right government offered high-interest loans to
banks on the brink in a crisis which is shaking the euro zone,
and ordered an independent audit of lending across the entire
banking sector, as the European Union had asked.
"This is not the definitive clean-up framework that the
market is clamouring for," said Nicholas Spiro from Spiro
Sovereign Strategy. "Spanish bank restructuring is a moving
target: the deeper the economic downturn, the greater the
uncertainty about the size of the sector's provisioning needs."
Spain's troubled banks, with more than 184 billion euros
($238 billion) in problem loans and assets after the property
bubble burst four years ago, lie at the core of the euro zone
debt crisis due to fears that a massive rescue could push
Spanish public finances to breaking point.
The immediate market reaction to Friday's government
announcements was negative. But later the gap between yields on
Spanish and German benchmark government bonds - a
measure of how risky investors judge lending to Spain to be -
narrowed somewhat to 450 basis points and Spanish bluechip
shares moderated their fall to 0.76 percent.
Banks have until the end of the year to move their holdings
of repossessed property into asset management firms for a fire
sale, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a news conference.
All banks must do this, he said.
The state will put less than 15 billion euros into the
latest of the four separate bank rescues that Spain has enacted
over the past three years, de Guindos estimated.
"The market was bracing itself for at least 50 billion euros
in new cash. You can't put out a number as low as 15 billion
without an explanation," said a London-based banking analyst who
did not want to be named.
Spanish lenders must set aside 30 billion euros, on top of
54 billion euros ordered in February, as provisions against
loans which are still performing as well as bad ones while
defaults rise in an recession which has sent unemployment to 24
percent.
For banks unable to raise the necessary funds, the
government will provide five-year loans, convertible into shares
with an interest rate double the rate on government bonds.
The state will have to raise money on debt markets for the
loans to the banks, which will be made through an instrument
known as contingent convertibles, or CoCos, which carry the risk
that the state ends up with ownership of still-troubled banks.
TOUCHY SUBJECT
The reform will foster credibility and build confidence in
the financial sector, increase credit flow and lead to home
sales at reasonable prices, said Deputy Prime Minister Soraya
Saenz de Santamaria.
Rescue money for banks, crippled after a 10-year building
bubble burst in 2007-2008, is a touchy subject in Spain where
public spending cuts have eaten into education and health
services.
A definitive clean-up of troubled banks, as well as early
presentation of draft budgets for 2013 and 2014, are among
reforms that could win Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy more time
from the EU to hit tough deficit targets, euro zone officials
told Reuters, although Spain says it is not asking for leniency.
The European Commission published new forecasts on Friday
showing Madrid will have to make big additional savings this
year and next to meet its promise of cutting the public deficit
to 3 percent of national output in 2013. The EU executive said
Spain would have deficits of 6.4 percent in 2012 and 6.3 percent
next year unless policies change.
The government reiterated on Friday its aim to bring the
shortfall down to 5.3 percent this year from 8.5 percent in
2011, saying that it has taken additional cost cutting measures
and tax hikes not included in the commission's outlook.
Rajoy has already reformed the banking sector once this
year, in February, but his promises not to use public funds to
bail out the banks made investors lose faith in the plan, which
forced the banks to finance their own losses by selling assets
and raising capital.
Under pressure from the International Monetary Fund and the
European Central Bank, Rajoy backtracked and opened the door to
public aid for the banks.
On Wednesday, the government took over Bankia SA,
one of the country's biggest banks and sources say the state
could inject about 10 billion into the lender, which is heavily
exposed to the property market implosion.
De Guindos said the government would announce full plans for
Bankia in a few weeks.
Home prices have been falling in Spain for four years,
making it hard for the banks to sell off billions of euros of
property that they repossessed from bankrupt builders.
To try to stimulate the moribund home sales market, the
government also announced changes to rules on rental contracts
and offered a 50 percent tax break on future profit for anyone
who purchases a home this year whenever they may sell it.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
Additional reporting by Manuel Ruiz, Sonya Dowsett and Paul Day
Writing by Fiona Ortiz