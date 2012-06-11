MADRID, June 11 Spanish mid-sized Banco Sabadell
and Banco Popular said on Monday they did not
plan to tap EU loans of up to 100 billion euros agreed on this
weekend and insisted they were not part of a group of Spanish
banks that needed to be rescued.
The two banks, respectively Spain's fifth- and sixth-biggest
lenders by assets, were pinpointed on Friday by the
International Monetary Fund as likely to have trouble in meeting
new capital requirements and possibly recording losses in 2012.
"Banco Sabadell does not intend to ask the (European) fund
for money. A few days ago I stated it would be positive to set
up a specific fund because a solution was pending for entities
which cannot raise capital," Sabadell chairman Josep Oliu said
in a statement on Monday.
"The way it has been conducted, a difference is being made
between a full-scale rescue and a rescue limited to this problem
(of not being able to raise capital)," he added.
Banco Popular's chairman Angel Ron made similar remarks
during the bank's shareholder meeting on Monday, according to a
spokesperson at the bank.
The spokesman said that Ron, in an answer to a question from
a small shareholder, made clear that the bank would not have to
request public funds or tap the EU financial assistance to
comply with new, tougher capital requirements.
The IMF said on Friday Spain's banking sector needed about
40 billion euros in extra capital to allow them to withstand
severe economic conditions.
Spain's two biggest banks, Santander and BBVA
, also said on Saturday, minutes after the EU financial
package was agreed on by euro zone finance ministers, that they
would not need to access European money.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer and M.D.
Golan)