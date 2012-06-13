MADRID, June 13 Loans made under a euro zone
rescue deal for Spanish banks agreed on Saturday and worth up to
100 billion euros will have to be repaid in 15 years, according
to a report in El Mundo newspaper on Wednesday.
Spain, which will channel the funds through its bank
restructuring fund FROB, will have to start repaying the loans
in 2017, the paper said, giving it a five-year grace period.
European and Spanish official tolds Reuters on Saturday that
the interest rate to be paid on European loans to the FROB would
carry an interest rate of 3 percent.
A European Commission spokesman said on Tuesday that banks
that receive the European aid through the FROB would be charged
an interest rate of at least 8.5 percent.
A second report in ABC newspaper on Wednesday said the
government had called for a change to this year's budget to
allow the FROB to take on 66 billion euros of debt.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Catherine Evans)