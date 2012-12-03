BRUSSELS Dec 3 Four Spanish lenders will need no more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion) of European funds to be recapitalised in the second phase of the euro zone plan to clean up Spain's banking sector, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

The European Commission last week approved the first phase of the plan - a cash injection of 37 billion euros into nationalised lenders Bankia, Catalunyabanc, NCG Banco and Banco de Valencia as well as the disbursement of 2.5 billion euros to set up a so-called "bad bank".

"It will be a much lower amount of money, really much lower, around 1.5 billion euros at the utmost," de Guindos told journalists before the monthly meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

The four lenders are former savings banks Liberbank, Caja 3, CEISS and Banco Mare Nostrum. An independent audit of Spain's financial system showed in September they needed around 6.2 billion euros to weather a serious downturn of the economy.

They can reduce these needs by raising money privately, transferring assets into the "bad bank" or applying an haircut to junior bondholders' holdings.

Their recapitalisation plans are due to be approved by the Bank of Spain by Dec. 20.

Spain agreed with its euro zone peers in June a 100 billion euros credit line to recapitalise a banking sector brought low by the end of a decade-long real estate bubble five years ago.

If confirmed, the figures of this second phase would put Spain's total needs at 41 billion euros.

Separately, two banks - Banco Popular and Ibercaja - raised money by themselves to cover their needs, while seven other lenders were considered well enough capitalised.

($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Writing by Julien Toyer; editing by Ron Askew)