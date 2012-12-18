MADRID Dec 18 Spain on Tuesday raised the
expected cash needs to recapitalise four small lenders to 2
billion euros from 1.5 billion.
As part of the second phase of a euro zone plan to clean up
the country's banking sector, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos
said the higher sum was needed by Liberbank, Caja 3, CEISS and
Banco Mare Nostrum.
On Dec. 3, de Guindos said the government would have to tap
an extra 1.5 billion euros from a European credit line of up to
100 billion.
An independent audit of Spain's financial system in
September showed the four former savings banks needed around 6.2
billion euros to weather a serious downturn of the economy.
These needs will be reduced after assets are transferred
into a "bad bank" and haircuts are applied to junior
bondholders' holdings.
The final recapitalisation plans of the entities are due to
be approved by the Bank of Spain and the European Union on Dec.
20.
At the end of November, the European Commission approved the
first phase of the plan - a cash injection of 37 billion euros
into nationalised lenders Bankia, Catalunyabanc,
Novagalicia Banco and Banco de Valencia - as well as
the disbursement of 2.5 billion euros to set up a so-called "bad
bank".
Separately, two banks - Banco Popular and Ibercaja
- raised money themselves to cover their needs, while seven out
of 14 lenders were considered by the audit to be well enough
capitalised.
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
