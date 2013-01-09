MADRID Jan 9 The Bank of Spain said it planned
to tighten banking supervision in line with European
recommendations by putting permanent inspectors in 16 of the
country's banks.
This will allow the central bank to keep a closer eye on
more of Spain's banks, not just Santander and BBVA
, the two biggest which already have permanent Bank of
Spain inspectors.
The Bank of Spain's changes follow a report in newspaper El
Pais on Sunday of an internal audit that revealed irregularities
in how savings banks were inspected and accused the central bank
of turning a blind eye to potential signs of wrongdoing.
"If what has come out in the media is turned over to the
Attorney General, we will take action. We will ask the Bank of
Spain to confirm the media report because it could seriously
affect the credibility of (Spanish) institutions," Attorney
General Eduardo Torres-Dulce told reporters on Wednesday.
After Spain's property boom and bust, banks were left with a
huge capital shortfall that led to a European bailout of 39
billion euros (US$51 billion) and creation of a 'bad bank' to
take over the banks' toxic real estate assets.
One of the conditions for getting European aid was an
internal revision of the Bank of Spain's supervisory procedures.
With the announcement of tighter banking supervision, the
Bank of Spain also said it "deeply regretted" that some of the
information in the media report could call into question the
central bank's supervision duties.
The central bank said none of the allegations referred to in
El Pais "correspond to possible irregularities related to
concrete supervisory actions."