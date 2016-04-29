* Bankia NII falls 16.7 pct y/y, 13.2 pct on quarter

* Popular NII falls 1.9 pct y/y, 2.5 pct on quarter

* Bankia to rollover 11.5 bln euros in ECB loans

* Shares in both banks fall (Adds details from news conferences and analysts' calls)

By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick

MADRID, April 29 Spain's Bankia and Banco Popular reported falls in lending income on Friday at a time of historically low interest rates, with both planning to take advantage of cheap new European Central Bank funding to try and improve margins.

Echoing trends at other chiefly domestic banks such as Caixabank, both Bankia and Popular, Spain's fourth-largest and sixth-largest lenders by assets, suffered declines in net interest income compared with the same period in 2015 and the previous quarter.

Net interest income at Bankia fell 16.7 percent from the same period last year to 577 million euros ($657.43 million), in line with analysts' forecasts according to a Reuters poll, and fell 13.2 percent compared with the previous quarter.

For Popular, the most exposed of Spanish banks to the property sector, lending income declined 1.9 percent from the same period last year, sightly better than forecasts, and 2.5 percent from the previous quarter.

Bankia's Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Alvear said he expected to improve lending margins by taking advantage of better financing conditions and roll over 11.5 billion euros of borrowings with cheaper funding from the ECB under its new round of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO).

However, this still would not prevent Bankia from booking a 16 percent fall in net interest income this year to 2.3 billion euros, according to Alvear's own forecast.

A spokesman for Popular said his bank would also apply for TLTRO loans, which the ECB is due to start offering on a quarterly basis starting in June, with the interest rate on offer below zero if banks lend out more than a prescribed amount, which has yet to be agreed.

Bankia shares were down 1.5 percnt at 0.83 euros by 1215 GMT, while Popular's shares were down nearly 2.7 percent at 2.43 euros.

CHANGING BUSINESSES

Faced with falling lending income, both banks are altering their businesses.

Popular is expanding a less costly customer base with its acquisition on Thursday of Barclays' consumer payments business in Portugal and Spain.

"What we wanted was that if we were to face another crisis, we had a business that was diversified internationally," Chief Executive Francisco Gomez told a news conference.

Bankia, meanwhile, which has steadily improved profits in the past three years since it was nationalised, is entering a key phase for its return to private hands and is trying to increase its lending to small businesses and move away from mortgages.

On Friday, its Chief Executive Jose Sevilla told analysts the Spanish government was working with the European Commission on a potential merger of Bankia and another state-owned lender, Banco Mare Nostrum (BNM).

Spain's government owns 64 percent of Bankia and has vowed to sell it off by the end of 2017.

Although Bankia and Banco Popular's bad loan ratios remain higher than many domestic peers, the quality of their loan book improved on the last three months after they sold off non-performing assets. They were also helped by a recovering housing market in Spain after the 2008 crash.

The non-performing loan ratio at Bankia fell to 10.5 percent by the end of March from 10.8 percent the year before, while at Popular it was down to 12.7 percent from 12.9 percent.

Net profit at Bankia fell 3.3 percent to 237 million euros while Popular's rose 2.6 percent to 93.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Editing by Julien Toyer and Greg Mahlich)