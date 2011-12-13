* Concerns focus on real estate exposure

* CaixaBank, Sabadell, Bankia among banks on review

Dec 13 Credit rating agency Moody's placed CaixaBank, Banco Sabadell, Bankia and other Spanish banks on review for possible downgrade late on Monday, citing exposure to real estate and reduced earnings capacity.

Concern focused on loans to bankrupt property developers falling into arrears after the housing and construction crash four years ago and the increase in stock of real estate properties on banks' balance sheets.

"The non-performing-loan (NPL) rate within this sector has exceeded the level reached in the crisis in the early 1990s, and continues to rise, especially for developer exposures, with no sign of abating," the agency said.

Spanish banks are struggling to balance increased demand for capital at a European level to shore up against a euro zone meltdown with rising borrowing costs and more loans falling into arrears.

"Significant doubts persist regarding real-estate valuations and the adequacy of impairments and provisions taken so far by many banks," Moody's added.

The banks placed under review were Banco Cooperativo, Banco Sabadell, Bankia and its holding company Banco Financiero y de Ahorro (BFA), Bankinter, CaixaBank and its holding company, La Caixa, savings bank association CECA, Caja Rural de Granada, Ibercaja Banco, and Lico Leasing. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)