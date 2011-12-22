By Jesú;s Aguado
MADRID Dec 22 Spanish bank BBVA
took around 11 billion euros ($14.4 billion) in the European
Central Bank's offer of cheap long-term cash, in order to cover
2012 debt maturities, a market source said on Thursday.
Spain's second-biggest bank will not buy sovereign debt with
the proceeds, the source said, due to the European banking
regulator forcing banks to mark down their sovereign holdings.
BBVA will not do the 'carry trade', whereby banks borrow the
ECB money at 1 percent and buy government bonds with the same
maturities from euro zone sovereigns, exploiting the difference
in yields which could amount to more than 400 basis points.
"BBVA has used the auction to cover its 2012 debt
maturities, and not for carry-trade operations," the source
said.
"The bank is not going to buy sovereign debt when these kind
of holdings have been the most penalised in the recent EBA
exercises."
A BBVA spokesman declined to comment on the matter.
A spokesman at Santander, the euro zone's biggest
bank, also declined to comment on the ECB auction.
Over 500 European banks took part in the auction, borrowing
490 billion euros.
Nearly all Spanish banks had participated in the 3-year ECB
auction and altogether took up between 50 billion and 100
billion euros, a source from a Spanish bank said.
Spain's banks face a massive spike in their funding needs
next year with around 130 billion euros of debt coming to
maturity. BBVA has 11 billion euros of debt maturing in 2012.
"A large part of the capital has been taken to cover
short-term maturities, regardless of the size of the bank," said
Jose Carlos Diez, chief economist at Intermoney.
The huge Spanish take-up indicates some must be taking part
in the carry trade to help improve their 2012 results with the
proceeds, he added.
