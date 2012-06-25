* Spain formalises request for European aid for banks
* Aid to be signed by July 9, reach banks within 3-4 months
* Moody's downgrades 28 Spanish banks, cites link to
sovereign
* Spain wants direct EU bank recapitalisation
By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, June 25 Spain formally requested a
European bank rescue on Monday but lack of details kept
investors fretting and Moody's cut the ratings of most Spanish
lenders, citing the government's reduced ability to support them
and the likelihood of higher property losses.
In a letter to Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker sent
early on Monday, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said
he wanted to take up the EU offer of up to 100 billion euros
($125 billion) and hoped to finalise the package by July 9.
He did not specify how much money Spain will seek to
recapitalise the indebted lenders and said the final amount and
conditions of the assistance were still under discussion.
Ahead of reports of the Moody's downgrade, Spanish banking
stocks closed down 4.9 percent on Monday,
underperforming the blue-chips index, which fell 3.7
percent. Spain's country risk, as measured by the spread between
German and Spanish benchmark bonds, rose to around 518 basis
points.
Moody's downgraded the ratings of 28 of 33 rated banks, by
one to four notches, following a cut to Spain's sovereign rating
to just above junk status earlier this month.
"The reduced creditworthiness of the Spanish
sovereign...affects the government's ability to support the
banks," the credit rating agency said in a statement.
"The banks' exposures to commercial real estate will likely
cause higher losses, which might increase the likelihood that
these banks will require external support."
The downgrade included Spain's largest two lenders,
Santander and BBVA and left the long-term
debt of Bankia, which requested a bailout last month,
at junk status.
Moody's said it would assess the impact of the euro zone
recapitalisation on banks' creditworthiness and bondholders once
details on funds to individual banks were known.
Economy Minister De Guindos said an independent audit of the
banking sector released last Thursday would be used as a
starting point to determine the capital needs, to which an
additional security buffer will be added.
The audit showed Spanish banks, badly hit by a property
crash four years ago, need up to 62 billion euros to weather a
severe economic downturn.
Analysts say the euro zone's fourth largest economy, which
has become the focus of the debt crisis, will struggle to get
out of recession unless the banking problems are solved.
According to financial and government sources, four
nationalised banks - Bankia, CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and
Banco de Valencia - will get the bulk of the aid. These banks
could need a cash injection of around 40 billion euros as soon
as July, the sources said.
The bailout mechanism - European Stability Mechanism or
European Financial Stability facility - which will be used to
raise the money will be chosen at a later stage.
This choice is important because the ESM has a preferred
debtor status which would push private bondholders down the
queue for repayment of their investments.
NO LOSSES FOR BONDHOLDERS
Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs
monthly meetings of euro zone finance ministers, said he had
received the request and would give an answer "in due course".
"We expect to give a mandate to the Commission, in liaison
with the ECB and the EBA, to negotiate the necessary policy
conditionality for the financial sector, including restructuring
plans in accordance with EU state aid rules, which shall
accompany the financial assistance," he said in a statement.
The European Commission usually requires banks which receive
aid to sell assets, close branches and restructure.
This would, however, not involve imposing losses on banks'
bondholders, something De Guindos ruled out on Friday.
Secretary of State for Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said
on Monday the aid should reach the banks within three or four
months and that transitory liquidity mechanisms would be used
for the entities which require a lifeline earlier.
"In the next weeks, we will clear doubts about the seniority
of the European aid, the conditions for the credits, the
maturity, if it will affect the deficit," he said.
He added that the possibility of channeling the European aid
directly to the banks was still an option. The request letter,
however, said Spain's bank restructuring fund, known as the
FROB, would receive the money and distribute it to the lenders.
DIRECT AID?
Documents released on Friday after the independent audit
showed Spain will carry out yet another stress test of its banks
by October with a focus on seven lenders that might not need aid
right away but could still be vulnerable.
Doing the extra test gives Spain at least two more months to
negotiate for direct recapitalisation of the banks. The
government wants to avoid taking on the aid itself and then
channeling it to the banks, which would affect the public debt,
potentially ramping up borrowing costs and dragging it further
into the debt crisis.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said on Monday
that Spain would insist on having long maturities and low
interest rates on the loans. He also said direct European aid
for the banks was still an option.
Spain has escaped conditionality for its economic policy in
return for the financial assistance but it will be placed under
increased scrutiny from its EU partners.
"The way Spain complies with any and all of its commitments
will be looked at with more attention than for a country which
has not sought financial assistance," said EU competition chief
Joaquin Almunia on Monday.
Almunia will be in charge of supervising the restructuring
of the banking sector and maintaining a level playing field with
other lenders in Europe which did not receive state aid.
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
