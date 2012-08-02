MADRID Aug 2 U.S. professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal will manage the real estate assets of Spain's state-rescued banks that must be hived off into a separate unit as part of conditions to receive European aid, the Spanish government said on Thursday.

"Around five or six world-class consultants competed for the contract," a spokesman for the economy ministry said, adding that the property holding company should be up and running by November.

Spain has asked for up to 100 million euros ($123 million) in European rescue funds aimed at patching up losses in its weakest banks stemming from a 2008 property crash and two successive recessions.

The results of a wide-ranging bank-by-bank stress test carried out by external consultant Oliver Wyman and four independent auditors are due to be published in the second half of September and will guide the deployment of funds to Spain's most troubled banks.

One of the conditions attached to the rescue money involves the formation of a so-called "bad bank" to siphon off the rotten property assets festering on lenders' books, with an eye to freeing up balance sheets and getting credit flowing again.

Spain's lenders are burdened with 184 billion euros of toxic real estate including repossessed property, unfinished housing estates and unrecoverable loans to developers.

Tony Alvarez, co-founder of Alvarez & Marsal which worked on the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, said in an interview with Cinco Dias newspaper on Thursday that the clean-up of Spain's banking sector could take up to 18 months.

Ireland's bad bank, NAMA, paid 32 billion euros for real estate assets with a book value of 74 billion euros implying a discount of 56 percent. Two years after its creation, NAMA is booking profits.

For a FACTBOX on how the Spanish bad bank will work, please click on. ($1 = 0.8132 euros)