MADRID Jan 16 Spain is considering alternatives to an auction to dispose of state-rescued bank Catalunya Banc, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday, though an auction could still take place.

Spain hoped to sell the Barcelona-based former savings bank early this year. The lender is one of four state-rescued banks that received 37 billion euros ($49 billion) from Europe in an international bailout late last year.

"There is no decision to paralyse the process, but they are looking to see whether there are other reasonable alternatives available," de Guindos said at a press conference.

Spain has given itself five years to sell the nationalised bank. Fellow rescued lender Banco de Valencia was sold off in a fire sale to Spanish bank Caixabank last year with a government guarantee against future losses.

But bankers say the appetite for buying rescued banks without government-funded loss protection schemes could be waning.

Spain's bank restructuring fund the FROB will likely decide by the end of this week whether to press ahead with the sale next week or delay it, a source familiar with the matter said.

One possible option is for the state to hold onto the bank for longer, possibly carving off parts of the business along the way, the source said.

