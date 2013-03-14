By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, March 14 Spain is ruling out asking its
banks to set aside more provisions to cover potential losses on
loans on top of writedowns enforced in 2012, a senior official
from the economy ministry said on Thursday.
"Absolutely not," said the official, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, in response to a question on further provisions.
As Spain's deep recession drags on, corporate bankruptcies
have risen and so has speculation that the government could
force banks to hike provision for bad loans to small- and
medium-sized businesses, or on other areas of their portfolios
like credit cards.
That would be on top of steep provisions enforced by the
government last year against soured loans to property developers
and real estate assets.
But the economy ministry official said that capital buffers
established last year, based on an analysis of banks' loan books
under a stressed economic scenario, were sufficient for banks to
cope with their problem loans.
Europe loaned Spain 41 billion euros last year to rescue
banks that crumbled when a long building boom collapsed in 2008.
The government has taken over a number of banks and currently
fully owns three that it plans to sell off.
The official said the ministry had ruled out merging the
three banks it now owns.
He said the bank restructuring fund, or FROB, was looking to
hire an international consultant to advise on the management of
the banks, and that the three would be managed separately but
could team up to negotiate better deals from providers.
UPSIDE SURPRISES
The official also confirmed that the country would return to
quarter-on-quarter growth in the fourth quarter of the year,
thanks to improved market sentiment and strong exports growth.
"If the risk premium continues to fall and financing for the
private sector improves, the risks for Spain are on the upside,
not on the downside. We can surprise," the official said.
The government's official outlook for gross domestic product
is for a 0.5 percent contraction in 2013, compared with a market
consensus of a 1.5 percent fall in economic output.
Spain is preparing to present a stability programme to
Brussels by the end of April, the official said, which will
contain updated forecasts. But it is not yet decided what the
modification to the forecast for this year will be, he said.
He said that he expected independent forecasts for Spain's
economy in 2013 would be adjusted in a more positive direction
as economists start to take into account the strong performance
of exports.