* Net profit from South America falls 18 pct
* Santander's net interest income falls 14.3 pct
* Bad debts rise at Caixabank and Sabadell
* Santander shares biggest fallers among European banks
By Sarah White
MADRID, April 25 Santander, the euro
zone's largest bank, said stronger growth in Brazil should help
underpin a gradual pick-up in earnings after flagging income
there and recession at home in Spain dragged first-quarter
profit down 26 percent.
The bank, which relies on South America for about half its
profit, missed analysts' forecasts as lending in continental
Europe shrank and low interest rates in both regions ate into
lending margins.
Santander is one of Spain's healthier banks and survived a
real estate market crash without state help, largely thanks to
its overseas businesses. Spain was forced to seek 41 billion
euros ($53 billion) of European aid for its ailing banks last
year.
Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz said: "I don't see a quantum
leap from these (income) levels but there will be a gradual
improvement throughout 2013...practically in all geographies."
While Santander's emerging markets businesses have helped
offset problems at home, earnings have come under pressure in
Brazil, which contributes a quarter of group profit. The
Brazilian economy is expected to grow by up to 3 percent this
year compared with less then 1 percent in 2012.
Weaker quarterly net interest income, the profit made on
loans, was particularly disappointing, analysts said. Group net
interest income slid 14.3 percent from a year ago and was down
17 percent in Brazil.
Shares in Santander, Spain's largest bank by market
capitalisation, were the biggest losers among European financial
stocks on Thursday, down 2.4 percent at 5.48 euros.
Saenz said rising interest rates in Brazil, recently
increased from an all-time low to 7.5 percent, could help its
business, while bad debts were stabilising, though they still
climbed.
Santander, like domestic rivals including rescued Bankia
, is also suffering in Spain's deep recession which has
reduced demand for loans and driven bad loans higher there too.
While the bank posted strong loan growth in some South
American countries such as Mexico, lending in continental
Europe, including Spain, shrank by 4.5 percent from a year ago.
Net profit fell to 1.21 billion euros, below the average
estimate of 1.3 billion euros in a Reuters poll. Net profit from
Latin America fell 18 percent and in Britain it was down by
nearly a quarter.
Santander said it was in talks over selling a stake in its
asset management business, which has 161 billion euros under
management, a move that could help it bolster capital levels.
RECORD SPANISH UNEMPLOYMENT
Spanish banks wrote billions of euros off the value of their
property loans after the government enforced a clean-up of their
books last year.
They face rising bad loans as the economy keeps shrinking.
Spain's unemployment rate rose to a new record of 27 percent in
the first quarter, with 6.2 million people out of work, more
than the population of Denmark.
Santander's Spanish bad debts rose to 4.12 percent at the
end of March from 3.84 percent at the end of last year but that
figure does not include all of the impact from soured property
assets shifted to a different unit.
Barcelona-based Caixabank, Spain's third-largest lender and
its biggest domestic lender, said non-performing loans as a
percentage of its overall loan book rose to 9.4 percent at the
end of March from 8.62 percent at the end of last year.
Mid-sized lender Sabadell posted a 36 percent drop
in first-quarter net profit and a jump in bad loans to 9.7
percent from 6 percent at the end of December after it purchased
some of the country's state-rescued lenders.
Bankia, which came to symbolise Spain's banking crisis after
making a record 19.2 billion euros loss in 2012, said on
Wednesday its bad debt ratio remained stable. It posted a 72
million euro first- quarter profit.