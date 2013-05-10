MADRID May 10 Here are details of the new rules released by the Bank of Spain last week to account for refinanced loans held by Spanish lenders as well as existing provisioning regulations and an outline of the likely impact for banks.

NEW BANK OF SPAIN RULES

"PERFORMING" LOANS - Banks will have to offer better proof that loans are performing, taking account of how much of a borrower's income is spent on loan payments, how regular the payments are, and the quality of guarantees.

"SUBSTANDARD" LOANS - Unless a bank proves a loan can be classified as "normal", a refinanced loan will by default fall into this category, which needs risk coverage.

"DOUBTFUL" LOANS - Loans to borrowers that have been through debt restructurings and previous refinancings will fall in the "doubtful" category, the most onerous when it comes to provisions against losses. Only limited exceptions will exist.

RECLASSIFICATION - Banks will have to show a borrower is on time with payments for at least six months before moving a "doubtful" or "substandard" loan back to "performing".

EXISTING PROVISIONING RULES

"PERFORMING" LOANS - No provisioning requirement.

"DOUBTFUL" LOANS - Provisions on doubtful loans - in arrears for three months or more - vary from 25 percent to 100 percent when the loan has been in this category for more than 12 months.

Loan guarantees or collateral, including housing, land or government-linked bond or guarantees, can help mitigate some of the cost of provisioning and count as a part of coverage.

"SUBSTANDARD" LOANS - Rules are less clear-cut and depend on the banks' estimates, the nature of the assets, their collateral and other aspects.

While some assets have to be covered only by a minimum 10 percent provision, bankers and analysts consider the provisioning average to be around 15 percent.

LIKELY IMPACT

Exact calculations of the provisioning effect depend on banks' subjective assessment of clients, and the cost of provisions can be lowered by guarantees or collateral.

None of the banks contacted were able to share numbers on the exact impact of the rules.

EARNINGS - Assuming between 50 and 100 percent of all "performing" loans will be reclassified as "substandard" and covered with a 15 percent provision, Spain's seven listed banks would take a hit of between 2.97 billion and 5.94 billion euros.

This would cut by between 25.6 and 51.2 percent the combined annual profits of 11.6 billion euros analysts expect on average for these seven banks.

DIVIDENDS CUTS - Popular suspended its dividend last year as part of its recapitalisation plan. Other banks started to pay theirs in shares rather than in cash, a trend analysts expect to intensify with the new rules.

ASSETS SALES - Banks that struggle to cope with the new rules may speed up the sale of non-core assets to raise money. More assets could also be parked into Spain's "bad bank".

MERGERS - The weakest lenders may have to seek mergers. Some mergers in the works such those of Ibercaja and Caja3 or Unicaja and CEISS might have to be reassessed or require public support.

PUBLIC FUNDS - Nationalised banks' recapitalisation plans, approved last year by the European Commission, will be heavily affected. A new injection of public funds can't be ruled out.

Bankia had initially aimed for a 800-million-euro full-year profit in 2013. This now looks almost unattainable.

POSITIVE IMPACT - While analysts believe the banks will suffer in the short-term, they expect the rules to have a positive impact in the long run.

This includes restoring international investors' confidence in the Spanish banking system, helping the bank to regain cheaper access to wholesale funding markets and boosting credit to companies and households.

ACCOUNTING RULES - The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) is now moving towards a more Spanish-like model that will do away with the rules that restrict banks to only making provisions for losses actually incurred.

Under the new proposals, which are likely to be introduced in 2016, banks will have to make a small provision when loans are granted and a further provision for lifetime losses once there's evidence that credit risk "deteriorates significantly".

The transition could be eased for Spain's banks by taking higher provisions now. (Reporting by Sarah White, Carlos Ruano, Tomas Cobos and Julien Toyer; Editing by Will Waterman)