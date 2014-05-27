LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - Second tier Spanish lender Bankinter
is set to price its first public senior transaction in over four
years later on Tuesday, capitalising on the extraordinary
tightening seen in Spanish bank spreads over the last year.
The issuer mandated Bankinter, Barclays, BBVA, Natixis and
RBS for a EUR500m no-grow June 2019 issue and set initial price
thoughts at 115bp area over mid-swaps for what is effectively
the issuer's inaugural senior transaction, given than it has no
senior debt outstanding.
The level is a far cry from the 220bp over mid-swaps the
borrower had to pay back in January 2013 for a more secure
covered bond issue and inside where it subsequently tapped the
trade in May last year, at 172bp.
Bankinter is the latest in a string of Spanish banks that
were previously shunned by investors to make the most of buoyant
market conditions to bring deals at better levels than they have
been able to achieve over recent years.
Before the covered bond, Bankinter used the
government-guaranteed format back in 2012, when it sold a
EUR500m October 2015. That transaction, during the peak of the
sovereign crisis, priced at 335bp over mid-swaps.
Bankers away from the new deal said the pricing looked
expensive for a credit like Bankinter. Order books of just over
EUR1bn for a EUR500m no-grow size appeared to corroborate that
view, although the leads were able to tighten guidance to 110bp
area, and then 108bp, by keeping the size capped.
One lead defended the pricing, saying it offered a premium
versus where the bank's closest comparables were trading in the
secondary market, and quoted CaixaBank's May 2018 at 83bp and
BBVA's January 2019 at 86bp over.
Bankinter said at the end of April that net profit had risen
19.1% to EUR60m. The bank has steadily been reducing its
reliance on ECB funding, with the balance going to EUR2.7bn in
the first quarter of 2014, from EUR3.2bn at the end 2013 and
EUR7bn in the first quarter of 2013.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)