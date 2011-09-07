* Treasury confirms to meet with Spain's market makers

MADRID, Sept 7 Spain's Treasury will meet with 22 market-making banks on Wednesday afternoon for coordination purposes, a Treasury spokesman said.

"It's a customary meeting for coordination purposes," the spokesman said on Wednesday.

The meetings are held two or three times a year, although the last one was in January, sources close to the matter said.

Expansion newspaper on Wednesday cited a source at one of the market-makers as saying the meeting is to review financial markets and the European Central Bank's bond buying.

It said debt traders as well as representatives from the 22 banks would attend.

The ECB has lately been buying debt issued by Spain and Italy to keep their borrowing costs at sustainable levels.

The premium investors demand for buying Spanish rather than German debt rose on Tuesday to about 344 basis points, or its highest since early August -- when the ECB resumed bond buying -- due to doubts about Italy and Greece's willingness to implement unpopular austerity programmes.

The spread narrowed to about 326 basis points in early dealing on Wednesday. . (Reporting by Judy MacInnes; editing by Martin Roberts and Toby Chopra)