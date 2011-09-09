* Savings banks have until end of month to find investors
* Banco Mare Nostrum, Liberbank abandon IPOs - sources
* CAM losses darken outlook for private investment
By Jesus Aguado
MADRID, Sept 9 A handful of Spanish savings
banks that still have to recapitalise to meet strict new rules
are running out of options to raise money from private investors
and will likely end up being taken over by the state.
These banks have until the end of September to bolster their
capital and Saturday is the deadline for them to present their
plans and petition the central bank for more time.
They can get an extension to the end of December if they
have deals underway or even to next March if they can show that
they have a public share offering in the works.
But public share offerings now look very unlikely, analysts
say, especially after one savings bank -- Caja de Ahorros del
Mediterraneo (CAM), taken over by the state in July -- reported
big first-half losses on Monday, reigniting concerns about bad
property loans on banks' books.
CAM's steep first half losses, which followed gains in the
first quarter, have reinforced the view that Spain's banks
haven't come clean with their bad loan exposures, said Enrique
Quemada, chief executive of M&A advisers One to One Capital
Partners.
"When you see that, investors panic at the idea of getting
involved," he said.
CAM reported it lost 1.1 billion euros in the first half of
the year, after having reported 40 million in profit in the
first quarter. Also, its bad loans ratio rose to 19 percent at
the end of June from 9 percent at the end of 2010.
Two small savings banks, Liberbank (also known as Cajastur)
and Banco Mare Nostrum, have abandoned share issue plans but
continue to seek private investors, said sources with knowledge
of the process. Both banks declined to comment for this story.
Three other banks, Catalunya Caixa, NovaCaixaGalicia and
Unnim are still seeking private investment as well, though the
best they can hope for is to prevent a full takeover by the
FROB, a state fund set up to recapitalise banks.
PUSH TO BOOST CAPITAL
Banks across Europe are under pressure to bolster their
capital to cushion against future shocks, but the euro zone debt
crisis has made private investors wary of putting money into the
sector forcing governments to step in.
"Due to the lack of liquidity and the fact that investors
are wary about the financial sector it is looking like the FROB
will end up being the majority shareholder in a lot of the
(Spanish) banks," said Nuria Alvarez, financial sector analyst
at Renta 4 in Madrid.
Spain has already forced some of its savings banks, which
were highly exposed to a property boom and bust, to merge with
one another and to bulk up on capital. The savings banks make up
half of the country's financial system,
The central bank set a minimum Tier 1 core capital ratio --
a measure of financial strength -- of 8 percent, or 10 percent
for those savings banks which do not list on the stock market or
sign up a major shareholder.
In July, the central bank estimated Spain's financial sector
needed 17 billion euros in capital to meet new
solvency ratios, of which some 7.7 billion would come from the
state, including 2.8 billion already spent on nationalising CAM
and including the funds raised in the July share listings.
IPO WINDOW CLOSED
In July, two Spanish banks -- Bankia and Banca
Civica -- seized a window of opportunity and launched
share issues to meet the new capital requirements. But they
priced at a large discount to their book value.
Since then, market conditions have deteriorated as investors
have dumped European bank stocks in response to concerns over
exposure to euro zone sovereign debt.
"Better forget about a listing now," said a source at one
savings bank that continues to look for a private investor.
For Banco Mare Nostrum, Liberbank (Cajastur) and
NovaCaixaGalicia the only option left is to seek private equity
firms to invest, said Jose Carlos Diez, head of research at
Intermoney in Madrid.
But since the restructuring of the Spanish financial system
began in 2010, no private equity deal has come through.
One set of banks that is no longer seeking capital is Caja
Espana, Caja Duero and Unicaja, who announced a merger on
Wednesday. The merged group reaches capital ratio targets.
(For a Factbox on Spain's savings banks recapitalisation
plans, please click on: )
(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jane Merriman)