MADRID, Sept 19 Bad loans as a percentage of total loans at Spanish banks rose 3.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion)in July, to 124.7 billion euros, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday.

The level of bad loans as a ratio of total lending by Spain's financial sector was 6.94 percent, the highest since February 1995.

Bad loans have risen in recent months in Spain's banking system as unemployment and high personal debt levels weigh. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Dan Lalor)

($1 = 0.725 euro)