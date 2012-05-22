LONDON May 22 Spain's banks could need another
76 billion euros ($97 billion) to cover loan losses as the
country's deteriorating economy could drive bad debts as high as
260 billion euros, a leading bank group said.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said losses on
Spanish loans could be between 218 billion and 260 billion
euros, applying projected losses expected in Ireland to Spain.
"A number of factors suggest that the losses could be nearer
the upper end of this range. Spain's macroeconomic prospects are
worse than those faced by Ireland, especially as regards growth
and unemployment," the IIF said in its latest global economic
monitor.
The IIF, whose members include more than 400 banks and other
financial firms, said Spain's banks had raised or were in the
process of raising 184 billion euros. This would leave a
shortfall of 76 billion euros based on the IIF's estimate of bad
debts of up to 260 billion.
The bulk of losses are expected to come from commercial real
estate loan portfolios, concentrated in the cajas, or regional
savings banks.
"Pre-provisioning income and provisions at individual
institutions may well be insufficient to cover losses, requiring
government support," the report said.
But it said government spending on recapitalisation should
be considerably smaller relative to GDP than in Ireland as the
three largest banks should meet any shortfalls from their own
resources. That could reduce capital requirements in an adverse
scenario to 50-60 billion euros, or about 5 percent of GDP,
compared to 33 percent in Ireland, it said.
Spain on Monday said consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland
Berger were hired to audit banks' loan books.
The country is trying to deal with a property market crash
after the financial crisis which has led to big losses for the
banking sector.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
