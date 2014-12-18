MADRID Dec 18 Mid-sized, unlisted Spanish
lender Kutxabank said on Thursday it had sold its property
management arm and about half the real estate assets on its
books to U.S. investment firm Lone Star for 930 million euros
($1.14 billion).
The deal is the latest in this sector in Spain, and one of
the largest so far. International investment groups have been
buying property management businesses from Spanish banks such as
Santander and Popular in recent months.
The lenders want to put the worst of a real estate crash
behind them while the funds hope to earn fees from managing
loans and housing sales.
Basque-based Kutxabank's real estate management platform is
known as Neinor.
($1 = 0.8143 euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by
Tracy Rucinski, editing by David Evans)