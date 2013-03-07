By Jesús Aguado and Sarah White
| MADRID, March 7
MADRID, March 7 Spain's Liberbank is aiming to
float on the stock market at the end of April, two sources
familiar with the situation said, in what would be the first new
listing of a lender since Spain requested a European rescue for
the ailing sector.
Mid-sized Liberbank, the combination of three savings banks
with operations in the northern regions of Cantabria and
Asturias and southern Extremadura, was rescued in 2012 as part
of a 41-billion-euro bailout of Spain's banks, brought low after
years of uncontrolled lending to the property sector.
Its flotation, along with sales of stakes in several Spanish
companies and transfers of toxic real estate assets into a
so-called bad bank, is a condition of the restructuring plan
agreed with the European Union in return for receiving 124
million euros of aid.
The deal could happen by the end of April or early May and
would involve converting 860 million euros of preference shares
and subordinated debt into ordinary shares, which would then be
formally floated, the sources said.
Such an operation would remove some of the risk of the
listing failing through a lack of demand.
The bank, which was valued at 1.1 billion euros by Spanish
bank restructuring fund FROB and was found to have a capital gap
of 1.2 billion euro euros ($1.56 billion), is aiming to have
around 25 percent of its capital in the hands of new
shareholders, one of the sources said.
Liberbank declined to comment.
The listing would come nearly two years after the ill-fated
initial public offering of Bankia, another
amalgamation of former savings banks, which was rescued last
year less than 12 months after the IPO.
That listing is still the target of public fury in Spain, as
hundreds of thousands of ordinary Spaniards who bought into
Bankia's IPO are set to be practically wiped out after it had to
take 18 billion euros in European aid.
WOOING INVESTORS
Although the swap gives Liberbank the benefit of a
ready-made base of initial investors, the deal could still face
risks.
Just under 550 million euros of the subordinated debt and
preference shares are in the hands of retail investors, with the
rest owned by institutional investors.
But these initial investors will have to convert out of
their other securities at a discount still to be decided and
might immediately want to sell the new shares.
As a result, one of the sources said Liberbank will likely
still follow usual IPO marketing practices, like a roadshow, in
order woo other investors.
Liberbank on Friday said it was reducing its capital to bulk
up reserves and its theoretical share price was 0.30 euro.
The lender has been shedding assets to try and bulk up its
capital in other ways too, reducing its holdings in energy
groups Enagas and EDP.
It has also transferred nearly 3 billion euros of soured
real estate assets to a so-called bad bank set up by the
government.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Leslie Adler)