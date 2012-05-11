BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
MADRID May 11 Spain's financial sector reform will force banks to raise their own capital without the aid of state funds, though may seek aid through a convertible share mechanism, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.
"This will be through a system in which there will be no public help and only the banks themselves will make the corresponding provisions," she said.
If the banks are unable to raise their own provisions, they will have access to a convertible share mechanism which would imply the banks are charged around 10 percent on the original loan, she added. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Paul Day)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.