MADRID, June 12 Spanish banks which receive public loans in the form of convertible shares as part of an up to 100 billion euros financial package will be charged an interest rate of at least 8.5 percent, a European Commission spokesman said on Tuesday.

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday that the Spanish bank restructuring fund (FROB) would inject the European loans into banks though convertible shares, also known as Cocos, or through equity.

"According to the Commission's practice in applying state aid rules to the banking sector, any aid given to banks in the form of hybrid capital instruments convertible into bank shares must be charged at a minimum interest rate of 8.5 percent," said Antoine Colombani, spokesman for EU Competition chief Joaquin Almunia.

"Banks receiving state aid must pay adequate remuneration to the State that provides the aid. This ensures that the bank contributes to the costs of its own restructuring. If the assistance is given to the banks via a direct shareholding, this would not apply," he added.

In an interview with Spanish news agency Efe, Almunia explained on Tuesday that the loans should be considered an investment by the state and serve to restore the financial situation of the banks, hence carrying a cost incentive.

Several European and Spanish officials told Reuters on Saturday that the European loans to the FROB would bear an interest rate of around 3 percent, although the final formula, maturity and price of loans is still being negotiated. (Reporting by Foo Yunchee; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Catherine Evans)