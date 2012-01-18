BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
MADRID Jan 18 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 7.51 percent of their outstanding portfolios in November, the highest level since 1994, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Wednesday.
Loans that fell into arrears increased by 2.235 billion euros ($2.85 billion) to 134.14 billion euros in November.
Irrecoverable debts in Spain have continued to climb as the country struggles to bring down the highest unemployment rate in Europe and stimulate a stagnant economy.
($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; writing Nigel Davies; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)