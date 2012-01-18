MADRID Jan 18 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 7.51 percent of their outstanding portfolios in November, the highest level since 1994, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Wednesday.

Loans that fell into arrears increased by 2.235 billion euros ($2.85 billion) to 134.14 billion euros in November.

Irrecoverable debts in Spain have continued to climb as the country struggles to bring down the highest unemployment rate in Europe and stimulate a stagnant economy.

