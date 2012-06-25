(Updates with background and more details)
NEW YORK, June 25 Moody's Investors Service on
Monday downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 28
Spanish banks and two issuer ratings, following on the heels of
a cut to Spain's sovereign rating to just above junk status
earlier this month.
The banks have several links to the sovereign, Moody's said
in a statement, and so Spain's reduced creditworthiness "implies
a weaker credit profile for Spanish banks."
The banks' exposure to commercial real estate was another
factor in the cuts, Moody's said, because higher losses are
likely, "which might increase the likelihood that these banks
will require external support."
Among the downgrades was a cut to Banco Santander's
long-term rating to Baa2 from A3. But the rating is
under review for further downgrade, meaning more cuts could be
forthcoming to the euro zone's largest banks.
Still, Monday's move kept Santander one notch above the
sovereign rating of Baa3, the Moody's release noted, because of
the bank's geographic diversity and manageable exposure to
Spanish sovereign debt.
Santander has considerable operations throughout Latin
America, including Brazil, the region's largest economy. Its
exposure in emerging markets, many of which are growing, helps
offset stagnation in developed economies.
The rating agency also cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
SA to Baa3 from A3 - just barely above junk
status. Bankia, which asked for a bailout last month,
slid all the way to speculative grade, down to Ba2 from Baa3.
Spain formally requested European aid for its indebted banks
earlier on Monday, but the lack of details rekindled investor
doubts about the financial sector.
Analysts say the euro zone's fourth largest economy, which
has become the focus of the debt crisis, will struggle to get
out of recession unless the banking problems are solved.
Moody's previously downgraded 16 Spanish banks in May.
[ ID:nL1E8GHGVH]
Spain's banks are awash in bad loans after a real estate
boom went bust.
The full text of the release is available at
.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie; Writing by Luciana
Lopez; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jan Paschal)