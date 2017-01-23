(Adds BBVA's full-year 2016 earnings impact, updates shares)

By Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID Jan 23 Spain's biggest banks face a hit of more than three billion euros ($3.2 billion) to reimburse mortgage customers following a new law, provisions released by lenders on Monday showed.

The Bank of Spain has estimated the total cost to Spain's banks could reach almost 4 billion euros after a law passed on Friday gives lenders three months to settle with about 1.5 million customers who were sold home loans with an interest rate that could not fall below a certain level.

This clause meant customers missed out when rates fell below that minimum, something the banks were found to have not adequately flagged to customers.

They must now contact customers to offer them a settlement and have one month to set the process in motion. If they come up with a compensation offer, customers have 15 days to accept.

If after three months no deal has been reached, customers would then still be able to file a legal complaint, pontentially creating a new legal headache for Spanish banks.

Banco Sabadell said it expected a one-time hit of up to 490 million euros ($527 million), while Banco Popular raised its provisions by 229 million euros to 579 million euros.

Caixabank said it would raise its provisions by 110 million euros to 625 million to cover potential costs.

BBVA, which already flagged a cost of up to 1.2 billion euros, on Monday reiterated that the European ruling would knock its full-year earnings for 2016 by 404 million euros

Liberbank said it would stick with provisions of 259 million euros already announced, while Bankia said it would maintain its provisions of about 200 million euros.

Europe's top court said in December that banks would have to reimburse customers from before a previous limit of May 2013.

At 1419 GMT, Sabadell was one of the main losers on Spain's Ibex, down 1.95 percent to 1.306 euros. Popular was down 1.6 percent at 0.973 euros.

BBVA dropped 0.5 percent to 6.09 euros while Bankia slipped 1.6 percent to 0.96 euros.

Caixabank was down 0.9 percent to 3.3 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Writing by Paul Day and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)